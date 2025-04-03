Myanmar earthquake: Casualties surpass 8,000

Shafaq News/ The overall casualties from the earthquake that struck Myanmar has risen to more than 8,000 people, including those confirmed dead, injured, and missing, authorities stated on Thursday.

Citing China’s state-run Xinhua news agency, a spokesperson for Myanmar’s ruling military council reported that at least 3,085 people have been killed, with 4,715 others injured and 341 still missing.

Military chief Min Aung Hlaing said Wednesday that hopes of finding more survivors under the rubble were fading as rescue operations continued.

Relief groups caution that the true number of missing persons may be significantly higher than official figures

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, with tremors felt across five neighboring countries.