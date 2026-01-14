Multiple European countries advise citizens to leave Iran

Shafaq News- Tehran

Several European countries, including Italy, Poland, Germany, and Spain, on Wednesday urged their citizens to leave Iran linked to growing security concerns amid ongoing anti-government protests.

Italy’s Foreign Ministry said around 600 Italians remain in Iran, calling for nationals to depart the country as soon as possible. Poland’s Foreign Ministry issued a warning advising against all travel to Iran, while Germany cautioned its citizens not to travel there and urged those already in the country to leave, citing the risk of arbitrary arrest.

Spain also advised against travel to Iran, urging Spaniards in Iran to depart using available means.

Earlier this week, Canadian and French authorities directed their nationals residing in Iran to leave immediately, due to escalating political and security tensions.

Protests in Iran erupted on December 28 following a record fall in the value of the Iranian rial below 144,00 for one dollar, and quickly escalated into clashes with police, accompanied by slogans opposing the current political system. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said at least 2,571 people have been killed so far, including 2,403 protesters, 147 government-affiliated individuals, 12 minors, and nine civilians not involved in demonstrations. Iranian officials have acknowledged an overall death toll of around 2,000.

