Khamenei’s advisor warns serious response over potential IAEA actions

Shafaq News / On Sunday, Ali Shamkhani, advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has issued a stern warning to three European countries regarding possible actions against Iran at the upcoming meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Board of Governors.

Shamkhani, the former Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, posted on X, "If, on the threshold of Iran’s Presidential Election, certain ignorant European countries want to adopt a hostile stance against Iran’s peaceful nuclear activity in the upcoming meeting of the Board of Governors, they will face our country’s serious and effective reaction."

The European countries in question, which have distributed the draft resolution, are the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, according to diplomats cited earlier by Reuters.

The Iranian newspaper "Donya-e-Eqtesad" revealed that Shamkhani has taken over the nuclear negotiation portfolio with Western countries after the chief negotiator and Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani temporarily assumed the position of Foreign Minister.

The newspaper quoted sources as saying, "The return of Ali Shamkhani to the nuclear negotiations file will be a new development in the path to reviving the nuclear agreement."