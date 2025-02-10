Man waving Gaza, Sudan flags detained at Super Bowl

Shafaq News / During the final match of Super Bowl 59, US security forces detained a man who intruded onto the field, waving flags bearing the inscriptions “Gaza” and “Sudan.”

The incident occurred during rapper Kendrick Lamar's halftime show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, amid the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Social media footage showed the individual standing on a GNX vehicle used by the performer, displaying the flags before being confronted by security personnel. As officers approached, the man jumped from the elevated platform and ran for approximately 45 seconds, attempting to evade capture amid a backdrop of dancers carrying large banners. He was eventually subdued and escorted out of the venue by multiple guards.

The best part of the super bowl 🇵🇸🇸🇩 A protester manages to sneak into the half time show to showcase a Palestine and Sudan flag. pic.twitter.com/i2BUFVx99Z — WearThePeace (@WearThePeaceCo) February 10, 2025

The disruption unfolded during an event marked by heightened security measures, largely due to the presence of President Donald Trump, the first sitting US president to attend the Super Bowl. Trump was seen interacting with the crowd alongside his daughter Ivanka and grandson Theodore James Kushner. His image was also prominently displayed on the stadium’s giant screen during the national anthem, drawing mixed reactions from the audience.

Enhanced security was implemented at the venue, with the Secret Service coordinating closely with local authorities to enforce stringent screening procedures and ensure the safety of all attendees amid recent security concerns in New Orleans.