"Light upon Light": Hezbollah to hold memorial for Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut’s Dahyeh

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Lebanon’s Hezbollah is set to hold a memorial ceremony for its former Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, who was assassinated by Israel more than two months ago.

The ceremony, titled "Light upon Light," will take place at 5:45 PM local time (1545 GMT) in the Southern Suburbs of Beirut (Dahyeh), Hezbollah's stronghold.

Hezbollah supporters are expected to gather at the site of the assassination, the former location of the party's headquarters in Haret Hreik.

On September 27, 2024, Nasrallah, along with other senior leaders, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Dahyeh. The assassination followed intelligence received by the Israeli army indicating a meeting of Hezbollah leaders at the party's central headquarters. Israeli planes dropped heavy bunker-busting bombs weighing over 2,000 tons, which destroyed six buildings and targeted the headquarters.