Nasrallah declares Hamas central to Resistance efforts amidst Gaza negotiations

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, confirmed that “Hamas represents the Axis of Resistance” in negotiations with Israel, and “what Hamas is satisfied with, we are all satisfied with because it coordinates with the Palestinian factions.”

Sayyed Nasrallah, speaking during a commemorative ceremony for late Hezbollah commander Mohammad Nehme Nasser who was killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, said, “Our commitment to the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood was decisive from day one, and we named our battle on the Lebanese front accordingly,” noting that "We entered into the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood and set goals for it. What matters to us is what the enemy experiences and acknowledges because our battle is with him. We wanted from this front to exhaust the enemy's capabilities, and this is what has been achieved so far."

"In the context of support operations, we can divert Israeli attention from its aggression against Gaza, signaling that halting these operations requires stopping the aggression on Gaza," Sayyed Nasrallah stated, adding that “external parties now understand that halting operations on the northern front is linked to ceasing the attacks on Gaza.”

He further pointed out that “the Israeli occupation forces are fearful not just of an incursion into al-Jalil but even the notion of infiltration, prompting it to bolster human presence to compensate for technological losses, thereby increasing its strain.”

In this context, he elaborated on the challenges faced by the Israeli military, noting its personnel shortage and the necessity of compelling ultra-Orthodox Jews (Haredim) to enlist. "The enemy's army is forced to extend mandatory conscription, which has significant economic and social implications for Israeli society," Sayyed Nasrallah said, adding “We must show unity and courage to the Palestinian resistance in the face of the pressures they are exposed to.”

Nasrallah believed that “Netanyahu’s insistence on the Rafah operation is an acknowledgment of his defeat. Initially announced to last two weeks, it has now extended to over two months and four days, possibly reaching four months," stressing that "the Lebanese Front continues to achieve its goal, pressuring the enemy to surrender or perish, with the enemy experiencing its worst days in this battle."

He further emphasized, "A key Lebanese gain from the Palestinian resistance's resilience is that had the enemy swiftly prevailed in Gaza, Lebanon would have been the first to face the threat."

"The enemy learned a lesson during Lebanon's July War, especially after setting high goals but failing to achieve them," Nasrallah stated, noting that “the enemy initially aimed to push Hezbollah 3 km from the border. In response, we revealed a Kornet weapon with an 8 km range. Subsequently, the enemy sought to distance us by 8 km. We then uncovered an "Almas" missile with a 10 km range, leading the enemy to seek a 10 km distance from the border.”

On the topic of ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, Sayyed Nasrallah said, "We await the outcome of the negotiations, and the world has conceded that Israel cannot achieve a military resolution and that a ceasefire must be reached."

Gaza health officials updated the total Palestinian death toll in the nine-month-long Israeli military offensive to 38,243. Most of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been displaced, with hundreds of thousands now living in sweltering tent camps.

Negotiations to reach a ceasefire in Gaza are set to continue on Wednesday in Qatar and on Thursday in Egypt. These talks follow a meeting between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and CIA Director William Burns in Cairo.

Israel has stated that it will not end the war until all hostages are freed and Hamas is eliminated. Some experts suggest that Netanyahu's recent statements indicate the deal may face new hurdles.

US President Joe Biden, in May, outlined a three-phase proposal that he said Israel had submitted, declaring, "It’s time for this war to end.” The first phase of the potential agreement would last six weeks and include the “withdrawal of Israeli forces from all populated areas of Gaza” and the “release of several hostages, including women, the elderly, and the wounded, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.” Phase two would involve the “exchange for the release of all remaining living hostages, including male soldiers.” In the third phase, a “major reconstruction plan for Gaza would commence, and any final remains of hostages who have been killed will be returned to their families.”