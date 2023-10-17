Hezbollah and Hamas military leaders killed in Israeli strikes

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the military wing of Hamas, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, announced on Tuesday the death of a prominent leader, Ayman Nofal (also known as Abu Ahmed), in an Israeli airstrike.
The strike targeted the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip. This news follows the killing of three fighters from the Lebanese Hezbollah group in an Israeli bombing.
According to the statement released by the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Ayman Nofal was a member of the General Military Council and served as the commander of the Central Brigade within the organization. The Israeli airstrike, described as "barbaric," resulted in his demise.
Hezbollah mourned the loss of three fighters, stating they were killed while fulfilling their "jihadist duty."
Hezbollah reported targeting Israeli sites, including Zarit, Al-Sadh, Jal Al-Deir, Al-Malikiyah, and Barkat Risha, causing casualties among the Israeli forces.
Additionally, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for targeting a military concentration point of Israeli soldiers near Ramia on the Lebanese border with occupied Palestine. The group also reported successful attacks on a gathering of occupation soldiers in the Baranit barracks, resulting in confirmed casualties, including fatalities.
In response, the Israeli army retaliated with artillery shelling at the sources of gunfire originating from Lebanon.