Li Qiang appointed as China's new prime minister

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, China appointed Li Qiang as the new prime minister at the 14th National People's Congress.

Qiang was Nominated by President Xi Jinping and received the votes from 2,936 delegates, three against and eight abstentions.

He will replace Li Keqiang, who served two terms.

The 63-year-old Li was the former Communist Party chief of Shanghai. He was President Xi's chief of staff in the early 2000s.

The new prime minister appointment came days after the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, secured an unprecedented third five-year term.

About 3,000 members of the Chinese parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), voted unanimously for Xi.

There was no other candidate.