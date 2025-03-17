Lebanese army confirms: Lebanon strikes Syria after attacks

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Lebanese army confirmed targeting Syrian military positions along the border in response to cross-border shelling.

“Lebanese areas were subjected to shelling from Syrian territory, prompting military units to respond to the sources of fire and reinforce their deployment to maintain security,” the army stated, adding that communication with Syrian authorities is ongoing to restore stability along the border.

بتاريخ 2025/3/16، بعد مقتل سوريَّين وإصابة آخر عند الحدود اللبنانية السورية في محيط منطقة القصر - الهرمل، نُقل الجريح إلى أحد المستشفيات للمعالجة وما لبث أن فارق الحياة. على أثر ذلك، نفذ الجيش تدابير أمنية استثنائية، وأجرى اتصالات مكثفة منذ ليل 16-2025/3/17 حتى ساعات الصباح… pic.twitter.com/WktykTRMwx — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) March 17, 2025

The escalation comes amid reports of intensified artillery fire from Syria’s Al-Qusayr countryside, which killed a child and injured four others in Lebanon’s Beqaa region, according to Lebanese media. The shelling has also triggered displacement, with residents fleeing border villages toward Hermel city.

Tensions along the border have been rising, with clashes involving the Lebanese army, local tribes, and the Syrian militant group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham. The violence follows the killing of three Syrian soldiers in an ambush near the Lebanese border on Sunday.

Syria’s Defense Ministry accused a Hezbollah-affiliated group of executing the soldiers, calling it a “dangerous escalation” and vowing to take “appropriate measures.” Hezbollah denied any involvement, calling the allegations “completely baseless.”