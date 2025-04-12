Lebanese President calls for exclusive state control of arms

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun urged national unity and the strengthening of state institutions as Lebanon marks 50 years since the outbreak of its civil war.

In a televised address, Aoun reflected on the devastating impact of the 15-year civil war (1975-1990), stressing that its outcomes, political and constitutional reforms, could have been achieved through dialogue.

“Every time someone counts on outside actors to overpower their local partners, everyone loses—them, their partner, and the country,” he noted, underscoring that the Lebanese state must remain the sole authority in the country.

The Lebanese president called for exclusive reliance on the Lebanese Army and official security institutions to safeguard the nation. “Any weapons outside the state’s authority threaten Lebanon’s interests,” he warned.

Referring to recent rocket fire from southern Lebanon, Aoun condemned the incident as a “dangerous violation” that endangered national stability, praising the Supreme Islamic Shia Council’s decision to pursue legal action against those responsible.

The Lebanese civil war was a multifaceted conflict driven by sectarian tensions, political rivalries, and regional interference. It began with a clash between Christian militias and Palestinian factions and quickly escalated into a nationwide war involving various religious and political groups.

The war saw repeated foreign interventions, including Syria, Israel, and international peacekeeping forces. It resulted in an estimated 120,000 deaths, widespread destruction, and the displacement of hundreds of thousands. The conflict formally ended with the 1989 Taif Agreement, which restructured the political system and reaffirmed Lebanon’s sectarian power-sharing model.