Lebanese Official: Ceasefire with Israel might be reached within weeks

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Elias Bou Saab, Lebanese Deputy Parliamentary Speaker expressed confidence that all parties agree on the necessity of a ceasefire, which he believes could take effect within weeks.

Bou Saab stated in an interview with Sky News Arabia, "Lebanese citizens will return to their villages and rebuild, while the Israelis think that by carrying out their operations, they are creating a buffer zone. However, rocket fire will continue and may even escalate from areas like the Litani and Bekaa Valley."

Bou Saab also pointed to comments made by US envoy Amos Hochstein, who suggested that a ceasefire could be reached within a week to ten days.

"The Israeli side will have no choice but to pursue a diplomatic path and a settlement," Bou Saab said, adding that the conditions appear more favorable for reaching an agreement now than before.

He went on to criticize Israeli actions, "The Israelis are now engaged in the complete destruction of Lebanese villages. Their goal is no longer a broad military incursion but a campaign against civilians, the UN peacekeeping force (UNIFIL), and the Lebanese army."

Bou Saab also pointed out that the US President Donald Trump is clearly seeking to end the conflict.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is in charge of negotiations, and he will no longer listen to promises until he sees concrete action, Bou Saab remarked. “The Lebanese demand has not changed, which is represented by Nabih Berri's demand for the full implementation of Resolution 1701,” he announced.