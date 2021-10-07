Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurds say United States agreed to stay in Syria

Category: World

Date: 2021-10-07T15:08:33+0000
Kurds say United States agreed to stay in Syria

Shafaq News / A leading Syrian Kurdish politician said on Thursday the United States will stay on in Syria to destroy Islamic State, build infrastructure and remain a player in the search for a political settlement after more than 10 years of civil war.

After meetings in Washington with representatives of the White House, the State Department and the Pentagon, one of Syria's top Kurdish leaders told Reuters that the United States had given a clear commitment to the Kurds.

"They promised to do whatever it takes to destroy Islamic State and work to build infrastructure in North Eastern Syria," said Ilham Ahmed, a Kurdish political leader and president of the executive committee of the Syrian Democratic Council.

"They said they are going to stay in Syria and will not withdraw - they will keep fighting Islamic State," Ahmed said. "Before they were unclear under Trump and during the Afghan withdrawal, but this time they made everything clear."

Source: Reuters

related

Iran won’t cooperate with US on the issue of Israel, Zarif said

Date: 2021-01-23 17:03:45
Iran won’t cooperate with US on the issue of Israel, Zarif said

Syrian air defences intercept Israeli attack over Aleppo - state media

Date: 2021-07-20 06:22:46
Syrian air defences intercept Israeli attack over Aleppo - state media

Two dead and 20 missing in North Carolina county flooded by Fred

Date: 2021-08-20 06:48:22
Two dead and 20 missing in North Carolina county flooded by Fred

Mary Trump says Uncle Donald is in 'uncontrollable rage'

Date: 2020-11-06 10:19:54
Mary Trump says Uncle Donald is in 'uncontrollable rage'

Lawmakers threatened ahead of impeachment trial, AP source says

Date: 2021-01-25 07:42:46
Lawmakers threatened ahead of impeachment trial, AP source says

US: Covid-19 cases approach 2 million

Date: 2020-06-11 23:37:06
US: Covid-19 cases approach 2 million

Report: Children dying every week in Syrian camps

Date: 2021-09-23 14:13:32
Report: Children dying every week in Syrian camps

Search and rescue mission underway after US Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast

Date: 2021-09-01 06:01:29
Search and rescue mission underway after US Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast