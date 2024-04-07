Drone targets US base at the Iraqi-Syrian-Jordanian border triangle

Shafaq News / On Sunday, media outlets reported that the US Al-Tanf base at the Iraqi-Syrian-Jordanian border triangle was targeted by drones.

According to information from Sky News Arabia, “The attack occurred in the early hours of the day. Ground defenses at the base successfully intercepted at least one drone before it reached the vicinity of the base, which is situated several kilometers away. Sirens were activated inside the base, prompting personnel to seek immediate refuge in shelters and trenches.”

Noteworthy, Al-Tanf base has experienced approximately 15 attacks since the war in the Gaza Strip. These attacks are part of over 122 incidents targeting Global Coalition bases in Syria.

This recent targeting attempt comes less than 24 hours after the Koniko gas field, housing US forces and those from the Coalition, was struck by several rockets.

One of these rockets fell near the base, though there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

Since the start of the Israeli aggression in Gaza, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) has regularly attacked the US interests in Iraq and Syria and, recently, the Israeli sites in Palestine.

IRI term commonly refers to Tehran's military allies in Iraq, including powerful groups such as Kataeb Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujabaa.

It is a prominent part of the "Axis of Resistance," including Lebanon's Hezbollah, the Yemeni Ansarallah (Houthis), and other Iran-backed factions.

IRI stated that its operations are to "expel the American occupation" and in support of "Palestinian brothers."

The deadliest attack was in Jordan when Kataeb Hezbollah killed three American soldiers at a US base.

In a series of retaliation, the US military launched airstrikes on sites related to Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and Syria, killing members of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq and commanders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and Lebanon's Hezbollah in Syria.

All groups within the Axis have declared that their attacks will persist until a ceasefire is achieved in the Gaza Strip, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of about 33,000 Palestinians, predominantly children and women, and injured about 76,000.

The war has also displaced approximately 1.5 million people, leading to the destruction of infrastructure, hospitals, schools, and even UN facilities.

The United Nations reports that the Gaza Strip is currently experiencing famine conditions, exacerbated by Tel Aviv's rejection of humanitarian aid through Rafah.