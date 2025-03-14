KNC slams Syria’s “dangerous” constitution

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Kurdish National Council (KNC) rejected Syria’s transitional constitution, warning it could destabilize the country and describing it as a “dangerous step” in a multi-ethnic society.

Shellal Geddo, head of the Syrian Kurdish Centrist Party (Partiya Naverast A kurd li Sûriyê) and a member of the KNC’s General Secretariat, said the transitional constitution disregards Syria’s ethnic and religious diversity. “It was not surprising, but Syrians had hoped for a fairer document,” he stated.

“Today, Syria’s components are dissatisfied with it.”

Geddo criticized the document for reflecting a “one-nation, one-religion” framework, warning it would fail to gain public support if put to a referendum. The transitional constitution is set to remain in effect for five years, which he called “a significant period requiring amendments to guarantee the rights of all ethnic and religious groups.”

Comparing it to Syria’s 1920 constitution, the official described the earlier document as “more progressive in recognizing the country’s diversity,” condemning the constitution’s imposition of Arabic as the sole language and the dominance of Islam in a country with multiple faiths.

Such provisions, he confirmed, marginalize non-Arab and non-Muslim communities, particularly the Kurds and Christians.

On Thursday, the Syrian experts committee unveiled the contents of a draft constitutional declaration, which relies on Islamic jurisprudence as a primary source of legislation.

The draft has sparked a range of reactions, with various groups expressing their opposition. Among the most prominent voices of dissent are the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) and Bahaa Al-Jammal, the leader of Druze operations in Sweida.