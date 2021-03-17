Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdish Feyli student won the gold medal in Iran’s Olympiad

Category: World

Date: 2021-03-17T19:22:58+0000
Kurdish Feyli student won the gold medal in Iran’s Olympiad

Shafaq News / Amir Gholami, a Kurdish student from Ilam Governorate, won the gold medal in Iran’s 11th Nanoscience and Nanotechnology Student Olympiad, in which 10,000 people compete.

Gholami is a high school student from Ilam, won the gold medal for a patent on nanotechnology, after getting bronze medal in the previous Olympiad.

Nanotechnology is a field of research and innovation concerned with building 'things' - generally, materials and devices - on the scale of atoms and molecules.

Nanotechnology is helping to considerably improve, even revolutionize, many technology and industry sectors: information technology, homeland security, medicine, transportation, energy, food safety, and environmental science, among many others.

related

Iran to boost uranium enrichment to 20 percent at Fordow site

Date: 2021-01-04 11:19:11
Iran to boost uranium enrichment to 20 percent at Fordow site

Germany asks to renew US-Iran negotiations

Date: 2020-12-04 14:22:32
Germany asks to renew US-Iran negotiations

Iran warns to file complaint against US in ICJ

Date: 2021-01-16 17:02:06
Iran warns to file complaint against US in ICJ

Iran builds at underground nuclear facility amid US tensions

Date: 2020-12-18 10:25:05
Iran builds at underground nuclear facility amid US tensions

COVID-19: A death every seven minutes in Iran

Date: 2020-08-03 15:52:56
COVID-19: A death every seven minutes in Iran

U.S. patience with Iran on renewing nuclear talks “not unlimited”: State Department

Date: 2021-02-24 21:16:43
U.S. patience with Iran on renewing nuclear talks “not unlimited”: State Department

Iranian agencies are targeted in Cyber Attacks

Date: 2020-10-16 08:26:35
Iranian agencies are targeted in Cyber Attacks

U.S. to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran

Date: 2020-08-20 20:36:20
U.S. to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran