Kurdish Feyli student won the gold medal in Iran’s Olympiad

Shafaq News / Amir Gholami, a Kurdish student from Ilam Governorate, won the gold medal in Iran’s 11th Nanoscience and Nanotechnology Student Olympiad, in which 10,000 people compete.

Gholami is a high school student from Ilam, won the gold medal for a patent on nanotechnology, after getting bronze medal in the previous Olympiad.

Nanotechnology is a field of research and innovation concerned with building 'things' - generally, materials and devices - on the scale of atoms and molecules.

Nanotechnology is helping to considerably improve, even revolutionize, many technology and industry sectors: information technology, homeland security, medicine, transportation, energy, food safety, and environmental science, among many others.