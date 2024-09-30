Kremlin acknowledges growing trade with Iran amid concerns over communication devices

Shafaq News/ The Kremlin said on Monday that trade relations with Iran are expanding, following a Reuters report that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards primarily use homemade, Russian, or Chinese-made communication devices.

An Iranian security official told Reuters that Tehran is concerned about infiltration by Israeli agents after recent deadly pager attacks targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon. The official said a large-scale inspection of communication devices used by the Revolutionary Guards is currently underway.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, when asked about the report, said, "I do not know how reliable these sources are." However, he emphasized that Moscow’s trade and economic ties with Tehran are growing. "They are developing in all areas, including trade. The volume of trade is increasing mutually," Peskov added.

The comments come as Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is set to visit Tehran for talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref, according to the Russian government.