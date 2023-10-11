Judicial complaint accuses Biden of financing Hamas attacks

Shafaq News/ US Congressman Ronny Jackson lodged a judicial complaint alleging that the US government indirectly funded Hamas through its actions. A Texas court has approved Jackson's request to initiate an investigation, stating that the US government contributed to the growth of the Hamas movement by directing funding to the Gaza Strip.
According to court documents, the primary accused is US President Joe Biden. Jackson, a Republican Congressman from Texas, wrote on social media that a US court judge had granted their request to commence an investigation. He accused Biden of fully funding attacks on Israel and claimed the President's guilt.
This complaint comes from Operation "Al-Aqsa Flood," launched by Hamas, which involved thousands of rocket launches from the Gaza Strip and attacks on Israeli settlements.