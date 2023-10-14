US President collaborates with Arab countries, Israel, and UN to address humanitarian crisis

Shafaq News/ US President Joe Biden took to X to announce ongoing efforts with Israel, Egypt, Jordan, and the United Nations to alleviate the humanitarian impact "caused by the recent Hamas attacks."

"The US is working with the governments of Israel, Egypt, Jordan — and with the UN — to surge support to ease the humanitarian consequences of Hamas's attack, create conditions needed to resume the flow of assistance, and advocate for the upholding of the law of war," Biden said in a post on X.

Biden reaffirmed US support for Israel, underscoring his commitment to aiding the country in its conflict with the Palestinian militant group.

The President had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, offering comprehensive support. As part of this support, a second shipment of American weapons and ammunition arrived in Israel, fulfilling Biden's pledge.

In the wake of the initial attack, Israel imposed a blockade on supplies to Gaza, affecting essentials such as food, water, fuel, and medicine. Additionally, access to Gaza from Egypt was closed.

The Israel Defense Force issued a 24-hour evacuation notice to 1 million residents of Gaza City, anticipating a potential ground operation. While evacuations began, concerns have risen regarding the feasibility of evacuating such a large population within a short timeframe.

The Gaza Strip is one of the most densely populated areas in the world, with a population density of over 5,500 people per square kilometer and a total estimated to be 2.1 million people.

According to the World Bank, more than half of the population in the Gaza Strip lives below the poverty line. This means they cannot afford to meet their basic needs for food, shelter, clothing, and healthcare.