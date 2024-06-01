Hamas expresses readiness to deal "positively" with Biden's proposal

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Hamas commented on U.S. President Joe Biden's proposal regarding a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a statement, Hamas said, "We positively view what was included in the U.S. President's speech. We are ready to respond positively to any proposal that includes a permanent ceasefire, the complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, reconstruction, the return of displaced persons, and the exchange of prisoners and hostages."

Earlier on Friday, Biden unveiled an Israeli roadmap for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, asserting that the plan would facilitate Tel Aviv's integration into the region and pave the way for a historic normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia.

"It is time to start a new phase where the hostages return to their homes, this war ends, and the next day begins," Biden said.

The U.S. President detailed the three-phase Israeli proposal to end the conflict: the first phase includes the return of Palestinians in Gaza to their homes; the second involves the exchange of all live prisoners, including Israeli soldiers; and the third focuses on the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

Furthermore, Biden noted that the proposal includes a six-week cessation of hostilities in the first phase, expressing his concern about the potential for increased global isolation of Israel if the plan is not executed.

"Israel wants to ensure that Hamas cannot carry out another attack similar to that of October 7th. Therefore, I urge the Israeli leadership to stand behind the new deal proposal despite any pressures," Biden emphasized.

U.S. President confirmed that the proposal has been conveyed to Qatar and Hamas, underscoring the importance of focusing on a truce and ending the war in Gaza.

Addressing Israel directly, Biden said, "As someone who has had a long-standing commitment to Israel, as the only American president who visited Israel during a time of war, and as someone who sent American forces to defend Israel when Iran attacked it directly, I ask you to pause and consider what will happen if this opportunity is lost... We cannot waste this opportunity. It is time to end the Gaza war."

Hours after the proposal, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office issued a statement asserting Netanyahu's determination "not to end the war until all its objectives are achieved."

"The Israeli government is united in its desire to return the captives as quickly as possible and is working to achieve this goal," the statement added.

Netanyahu has tasked the negotiating team with outlining the steps to achieve the goal of returning the captives held in the Gaza Strip, according to the statement.