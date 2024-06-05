Israeli report indicates major shift in Hezbollah tactics and surge in attacks

Shafaq News/ Hezbollah and Israel appear to be mutually preparing for any escalation scenarios in a region that has been volatile since the war in Gaza began in October 2023.

The Alma Research and Education Center reported that May 2024 saw "the highest density of Hezbollah attacks against Israel since October 2023."

The Alma report provided "clear evidence" of how Hezbollah has changed its tactics.

"During May 2024, Hezbollah carried out 325 attacks, with an average of 10 attacks per day, compared to 238 attacks in April, averaging 7.8 attacks per day," the report stated.

"In terms of weaponry used by Hezbollah, there was a significant increase in the number of incidents involving anti-tank missiles and drones in May 2024, doubling from April 2024," the report added.

Anti-tank missiles are a key weapon in Hezbollah's arsenal, with Alma noting 95 incidents in May compared to 50 in April.

Hezbollah also rapidly increased its drone threats, using them to target Nahariya and the Golan Heights in the past week. "There were 85 drone infiltrations into Israeli territory in May 2024, compared to 42 in April, 24 in March, and 7 in February 2024."

"Since the start of the fighting in the north on October 8, 2023, until May 31, 2024, Hezbollah has carried out 1,964 attacks on the northern border, with 46% of these attacks targeting civilian infrastructure and areas," the report further states.

The southern Lebanon front has seen rapid developments in recent days, with the Israeli army shelling the villages and targeting Hezbollah members, while Hezbollah intensified its drone attacks on Israeli settlers, causing forest fires.

Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging fire alongside the war in Gaza, marking the worst cross-border conflict since 2006 and raising fears of an expanded regional conflict.

Since October 8, Hezbollah forces have attacked Israeli military posts along the border on a near-daily basis, with the group saying its operations are to support Gaza. They would stop when a ceasefire is announced in the Strip.

The ongoing skirmishes along the border have resulted in significant casualties on both sides. According to Israeli figures, there have been ten civilian deaths and the killing of 14 soldiers and reservists on the Israeli side.

Analysts have suggested that the actual death toll among Israeli soldiers may be higher, but Israel refrains from disclosing the true numbers due to concerns about potential escalation.

Hezbollah has reported the deaths of more than 300 members during these clashes. Additionally, about 60 operatives from other groups, a Lebanese soldier, and numerous civilians have also been killed in Lebanon.

Israel has issued warnings of potential military action against Hezbollah. In contrast, the group expressed readiness to fight until "Israel is eliminated."

On Sunday, the Israeli forces announced the completion of a comprehensive war simulation exercise conducted over the past week.

This exercise, led by the Northern Command along with other General Staff directorates and wings, was designed to prepare for potential escalations with Hezbollah.

In contrast, the deputy secretary-general of Hezbollah said in an interview with Al-Jazeera that the group is "totally prepared" for any upcoming war.