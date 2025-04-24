Israeli drone wounds Lebanese Civil Defense worker in Meiss El Jabal

Shafaq News/ An Israeli drone strike hit the southern Lebanese town of Meiss El Jabal on Thursday, injuring a member of the Lebanese Civil Defense, according to local media reports.

The drone targeted a prefabricated structure in the area, wounding Osama Farhat, a Civil Defense worker, with shrapnel from the explosion.

The Israeli military has not commented on the incident.

مراسل الجديد: مسيرة اسرائيلية ألقت قنبلة على غرفة جاهزة في محيط بركة ميس الجبل مما أدى الى اصابة مسعف في "كشافة الرسالة الاسلامية" — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) April 24, 2025

Since a ceasefire was declared in November, Lebanese authorities have recorded 2,740 Israeli violations, resulting in the deaths of at least 180 people.