Israeli casualties reach 600 as conflict escalates in Gaza

Shafaq News/ Israeli media reported on Sunday that the death toll among Israelis due to Palestinian faction attacks from Gaza has climbed to 600 individuals.

Israeli Channel 13 conveyed that "a surprise attack on Israel has resulted in the loss of at least 600 lives, including both soldiers and civilians, with over 2,000 individuals sustaining injuries."

The Israeli military issued a statement on the previous evening, stating that "Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, has launched over 3,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip towards the Israeli mainland since Saturday morning." Simultaneously, members of the group have infiltrated more than 20 settlements in southern Israel.

In a shocking turn of events on Saturday morning, Hamas initiated an unforeseen attack on Israel involving firing thousands of rockets. Additionally, hundreds of militants breached the Gaza Strip's border and infiltrated settlements in the southern region.

Hamas managed to capture an undisclosed number of Israelis, including both soldiers and officers, before transporting them back to the Gaza Strip.