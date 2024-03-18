Israeli army reports aerial attack on Eilat

Shafaq News / A spokesperson for the Israeli army announced, on Monday, that the city of Eilat, overlooking the Gulf of Aqaba, was subjected to an aerial attack.

In a statement, it was clarified that "a suspicious aerial target crossed the Red Sea into Israeli territory and fell in an open area north of Eilat."

The statement added that "the target was monitored by the Air Force and no damage or injuries occurred," according to the Israeli newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth".

Eilat is constantly exposed to attacks often attributed to the Houthis (Ansarallah), which control much of Yemen, and have launched many missiles toward the Israeli areas and prevented any Israeli-involved ships from crossing the Red Sea through Bab Al-Mandeb.

They have also imposed a blockade on the port of Eilat, preventing ships from heading to it and targeting them with missiles and drones.

The management of the Eilat port announced that maritime activity has decreased by 85% since the start of Operation "Al-Aqsa Flood" launched by Hamas on October 7 and the attacks by the Houthis in the Red Sea, and on the city itself.

Ansarallah, a prominent group in the Iran-backed Axis of Resistance, was involved in the conflict days after the Israeli aggression against Gaza, which killed so far more than 31,553 Palestinians, mostly children and women.

The Yemeni group asserted that its operations would continue until the end of the Israeli war against Palestinians.