Israeli army mobilizes forces in Golan following the opposition takeover of Damascus

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Israeli army deployed troops and armored vehicles to the demilitarized zone in the occupied Golan Heights, after armed factions took control of the Syrian capital, Damascus.

The Israeli army stated that it is deploying additional forces in the area to "strengthen defenses in the area and prepare for various scenarios adding that it will protect Israel’s sovereignty against any violation."

On Friday that the Israeli Air Force recently conducted strikes on several Syrian government chemical weapons facilities in western Syria to prevent such weapons from falling into the hands of armed groups, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

Israeli army carried out an airstrike on a convoy of Hezbollah fighters as they were leaving the city of Qusayr in Homs province, shortly before the area fell to armed groups, it indicated.