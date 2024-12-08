Israeli army mobilizes forces in Golan following the opposition takeover of Damascus
Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Israeli army deployed troops and
armored vehicles to the demilitarized zone in the occupied Golan Heights, after
armed factions took control of the Syrian capital, Damascus.
The Israeli army stated that it is deploying additional
forces in the area to "strengthen defenses in the area and prepare for
various scenarios adding that it will protect Israel’s sovereignty against any
violation."
On Friday that the Israeli Air Force recently conducted
strikes on several Syrian government chemical weapons facilities in western
Syria to prevent such weapons from falling into the hands of armed groups, Israeli
Channel 12 reported.
Israeli army carried out an airstrike on a convoy of
Hezbollah fighters as they were leaving the city of Qusayr in Homs province,
shortly before the area fell to armed groups, it indicated.