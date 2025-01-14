Israeli army begins dismantling military posts in central Gaza amid ceasefire talks

Shafaq News/ Palestinian sources reported that the Israeli army has commenced dismantling military installations in the Nitzarim sector of central Gaza, a move is seen by some as a precursor to announcing a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, following mutual approval of a Qatari proposal.

Local sources and eyewitnesses in Gaza stated that “military transport vehicles entered Nitzarim, a strategic point dividing Gaza into north and south, and began dismantling military towers in the western part of the sector.”

Witnesses reported seeing Israeli workers dismantling military installations within the sector. They also noted that “the Israeli army had removed surveillance towers in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.”

While the Israeli army has not officially commented on the dismantling operations in the area, Qatar announced that Israel and Hamas have reached the "closest point" yet to finalizing a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Hamas, in a statement today, confirmed that its leadership has held extensive consultations with Palestinian faction leaders, who expressed satisfaction with the negotiation outcomes. The statement also confirmed that “negotiations on the ceasefire and prisoner exchange are in their final stages, with ongoing coordination between mediators to reach a formal agreement.”

Once the final draft of the deal is agreed upon, it will be presented to the Israeli Security Cabinet and the broader government for approval, with the possibility of being reviewed by the Knesset.

Upon approval, the Israeli Ministry of Justice and the Israel Prison Service will present the names of the Palestinian prisoners to be released, allowing for objections to be submitted to the Israeli Supreme Court, which has historically rejected such objections.

The agreement comprises three stages, each lasting 42 days. However, Israel seeks to limit it to two stages in the second phase of negotiations.

The first stage, termed the "humanitarian phase," will last 42 days, during which 33 Israeli hostages, including women, elderly, and the sick, will be released on the seventh day of the ceasefire, alive or dead. The Israeli army will withdraw from most of its controlled areas in Gaza.

For each Israeli female soldier, 50 Palestinian detainees will be released, including 30 serving life sentences and 20 serving long sentences.

For each Israeli civilian woman or elderly person, 30 Palestinian detainees from various categories, including minors, the sick, and women, will be released.

The second stage, beginning on the sixteenth day, will focus on comprehensive discussions regarding all prisoners in Gaza and the release of remaining young and soldier detainees. Agreements for the second stage must be reached by the end of the fifth week of the first stage.

The third and final stage involves long-term arrangements, including Gaza's reconstruction plans.

From the first day of the agreement, the ceasefire in Gaza will take effect, and the Israeli army will withdraw from Palestinian residential areas near the borders. Drone activities will halt for 10 hours daily and 12 hours on prisoner exchange days.

The Israeli army will gradually withdraw from Gaza, including from the Nitzarim corridor that separates northern Gaza from the rest of the sector, and from the Philadelphi corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border.

In the second stage, the announcement of a sustainable calm will mean a permanent cessation of military operations, a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the opening of crossings, and the allowance of the movement of people and goods.