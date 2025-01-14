Blinken to present Gaza reconstruction plan amid ceasefire talks

Shafaq News/ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will present a detailed plan for Gaza's reconstruction and governance post-war, Axios reported, on Tuesday.

With one week remaining in his tenure, Blinken's initiative aligns with ongoing negotiations to finalize a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal in Gaza. The plan, expected to be unveiled at the Atlantic Council, aims to facilitate a permanent ceasefire and end the conflict.

However, the proposal has sparked internal debate within the State Department. Concerns have been raised about its potential alignment with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's interests while sidelining the Palestinian Authority and President Mahmoud Abbas.

The plan, developed since October in collaboration with Israel and the UAE, is being overseen by Blinken's advisor Jamie Rubin.

Meanwhile, a ceasefire deal reportedly includes the release of 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, including Hamas fighters, with Israel retaining veto power over the list of names. The US-mediated agreement, with Egypt and Qatar's involvement, seeks to end a war that has claimed over 47,000 lives.