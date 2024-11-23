Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut as Hezbollah intensifies retaliatory attacks

Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrikes struck the Basta neighborhood in central Beirut early Saturday, killing four people and injuring 23, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

Security sources told Reuters that at least four missiles were fired in the attack. Witnesses reported a loud explosion shaking parts of the Lebanese capital.

Additional Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut’s Dahye, overnight. Five airstrikes hit areas in Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry after midnight, though no casualties were immediately reported.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported Friday evening that the death toll from the Israeli war on Lebanon has reached 3,645, with 15,355 wounded since the conflict began. Thursday alone saw 62 deaths and 111 injuries. Among the casualties were 214 healthcare workers and 231 children, with 1,365 others injured.

Hezbollah launched rockets targeting several locations in northern Israel, activating air raid sirens in the Galilee region. The group also conducted over 35 strikes on Israeli military positions within 24 hours, in Khiyam, Tel Nahas, and the outskirts of Yarin and Shamaa.

Hezbollah also claimed responsibility for destroying two Israeli Merkava tanks near Khiyam using guided missiles, stating the attacks caused casualties among the tank crews.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported ongoing discussions between regional and U.S. officials about a potential ceasefire. The proposed deal includes a 60-day truce during which Israel would withdraw from Lebanon, and Hezbollah would retreat north of the Litani River.

Although details of the proposed agreement are still under negotiation, the report has sparked cautious optimism about a possible resolution to the escalating conflict.