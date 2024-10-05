Israeli airstrike kills Hamas leader and family in northern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Hamas announced the death of its senior leader, Saeed Attallah Ali, along with three family members, in an Israeli airstrike targeting their home in Al-Baddawi refugee camp in northern Lebanon.

This comes after Hamas mourned the loss of Fathi Sharif Abu Al-Amin, its commander in Lebanon and a member of its external leadership, who was killed along with several family members in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon last Monday.

Before Abu Al-Amin's death, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) had confirmed that three of its members were also killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut.

On January 2, 2024, Saleh Al-Arouri, the deputy head of Hamas’ political bureau, was killed in southern Beirut in a strike attributed to Israel.

Israeli aggression against Lebanon has intensified along the Lebanon-Israel border and in Beirut and Bekaa, with the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that Israel killed 37 people and wounded 151 others within 24 hours.