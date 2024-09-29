Israeli airforce targets Yemeni port of Hodeidah

Shafaq News/ The Israeli airforce launched airstrikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah port, controlled by the Iran-aligned Houthi Ansarallah movement, Israeli Army Radio reported on Sunday.

The strikes targeted several locations, causing fires at key sites within the port.

Eyewitnesses in the area confirmed the attacks, which follow increased tensions between Israel and the Houthis in the aftermath of the Gaza war.

"These strikes were in response to hundreds of attacks on Israel in recent months," Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement. He identified Hodeidah as a "main supply route for Iranian weapons into Yemen," adding that the weapons, including drones, were used in recent assaults on Israeli targets.

The strikes follow a similar operation in July, where Israeli forces hit Houthi military positions in the region. Hagari emphasized that the latest operation was carried out solely by Israeli forces but noted that Israel had "informed its allies" ahead of the attack.