Israel highlights "differences" between Houthis and Tehran, prepares for potential confrontation with Iran

Shafaq News/ An Israeli source stated on Friday that there are significant differences between the mindset of the Iranian regime and that of the Houthi movement in Yemen. The source, speaking to “Sky News”, emphasized that the Iranian regime operates like a state with logical thinking and something to lose, whereas the Houthis do not share this mindset. "In Iran, we have intelligence, a target bank, and we have proven our capabilities," the source added.

The Israeli official argued that international cooperation is crucial regarding Iran, noting that the Iranian axis is weaker than ever in terms of capabilities and regional reputation. The source also pointed to the impact of the absence of Qassem Soleimani on the Iranian axis, stressing that "the Iranian ring of fire around Israel has been significantly weakened."

Regarding Israel's confrontation with the Houthis, the source indicated that this is not just an Israeli issue but a global one, urging all parties to contribute to solving it. The Israeli official stressed that "there must be an American role, and we are counting on President Trump's involvement," warning that the conflict with the Houthis could turn into a prolonged crisis.

While the source believed that reaching an agreement in Gaza could halt the current confrontation with the Houthis, he insisted that this would not resolve the underlying issue, as the Houthi cause poses a long-term strategic threat that should not be neglected.

In recent weeks, exchanges of strikes between the Houthi group and Israel have escalated, with ballistic missiles launched from Yemen targeting Tel Aviv, while Israel increased its airstrikes on vital facilities in Sana'a and Hudaydah.

The Houthis remain firm in their position, declaring they will not cease targeting Israel’s depth until Israel halts its war on the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli source also noted that Hezbollah had suffered a significant blow, "which it is still trying to understand in terms of the damage to its weapon systems and the absence of key leaders." Israel estimates that Hezbollah has pulled back from its previous plans to confront Israel.

On the recent developments in Syria, the source believes Iran will continue its attempts to influence the situation there, predicting that "what transpired will have repercussions for the region, and the rule of Islamist groups could pose challenges for many countries."

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on December 8, Israel has intensified its strikes on Syrian military facilities, as well as made incursions into parts of Syrian territory near the occupied Golan Heights. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on his forces to prepare to stay in Syrian regions throughout 2025.