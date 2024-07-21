Iran condemns Israeli attack on Yemen's Hudaydah Port, warns of regional escalation

Shafaq News/ Iran's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Israel's attack on Yemen's Hudaydah Port on Saturday, cautioning against escalating tensions in the region.

In a statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said, "The Hudaydah attack revealed the aggressive nature of the child-killing regime of Israel," warning of the risk of increased tension and the spread of war due to the "dangerous adventurist moves by the Zionists."

Kanaani attributed the "continuous killing and all-out siege of the defenseless residents of the Gaza Strip" as the root cause of current regional tensions. He stressed that peace cannot be restored as long as the Zionist regime's aggression continues in Palestine, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

Moreover, Kanaani held the "Zionist regime and its backers, including the US government," directly responsible for the "dangerous and unpredictable consequences" of ongoing crimes in Gaza and adventurous attacks on Yemen.

The Yemeni Health Ministry reported that three people were killed and 87 injured, most with severe burns, after twelve Israeli warplanes, including advanced F-35 jets, conducted an aerial attack on an oil depot and electricity facilities in Hudaydah.

Israel claimed responsibility for the attack, calling it "Operation Long Arm." Images and videos showed massive flames and smoke rising from the port.

The attack came a day after the Yemeni army targeted Tel Aviv with a drone, killing at least one person and injuring ten.

In response to the Israeli airstrikes, Yemeni Army Spokesperson Yahya Saree said, "Yemen is prepared for a long war with the Israeli regime until it stops the onslaught on the Gaza Strip."