Yemeni rocket sparks sirens across Israel

Yemeni rocket sparks sirens across Israel
2025-03-20T19:32:29+00:00

Shafaq News/ A rocket fired from Yemen towards Israel triggered a series of security alerts, with air defense systems working to intercept the missile, Israeli media outlets reported.

In addition, sirens sounded across multiple areas, including central Israel, West Bank settlements, and Jerusalem, with report indicated that flights at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv were also temporarily suspended.

Houthi’s affiliated tv channel Al-Masirah shared a video showing sirens alerts in Jerusalem on Thursday evening.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon