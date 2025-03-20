Yemeni rocket sparks sirens across Israel

Shafaq News/ A rocket fired from Yemen towards Israel triggered a series of security alerts, with air defense systems working to intercept the missile, Israeli media outlets reported.

In addition, sirens sounded across multiple areas, including central Israel, West Bank settlements, and Jerusalem, with report indicated that flights at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv were also temporarily suspended.

Houthi’s affiliated tv channel Al-Masirah shared a video showing sirens alerts in Jerusalem on Thursday evening.