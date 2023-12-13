Israeli Army: Eight soldiers were killed in Gaza

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Israeli army announced that eight new soldiers were killed in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army said that the deaths included the commander of the 13th Battalion in the Golani Brigade.

The Israeli war against Hamas in Gaza is now in its third month. More than 18,500 Palestinians were killed; most were children and women.

The Israeli forces so far have not achieved their primary targets, to free the hostages captured by Hamas on October 7 and destroy the infrastructure of the Palestinian resistance.