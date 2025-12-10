Basrah crudes slip despite steady global oil prices

Shafaq News – Basrah

Basrah crude prices fell on Wednesday despite stability in global oil markets, extending local losses amid broader concerns over oversupply.

Basrah Heavy dropped $1.62, or 2.69%, to $58.60 a barrel, while Basrah Medium fell $1.52, or 2.45%, to $60.45 a barrel, according to market data.

Global oil prices steadied after shedding nearly 1% in the previous session, as fears of supply outpacing demand capped gains, while investors watched closely for progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.