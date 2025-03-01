Israel warns of renewed fighting as Gaza truce talks stall

Shafaq News/ Fighting may return in Gaza amid a stall in ceasefire talks, Israeli media reported Saturday.

An Israeli source involved in the negotiations, cited by Israeli media, said, "It is not too late to save more lives among the hostages," urging Israel to "make decisions and choose a path."

Egypt and Qatar are mediating Saturday’s negotiations, trying to break the deadlock over a ceasefire extension and hostage releases.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met late Friday with his negotiating team, which had returned from Cairo, to discuss the ceasefire talks and possible military action. The meeting included Defense Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, and Shas party leader Aryeh Deri.

Israeli channel Kan 11 reported that Egyptian mediators warned Israel’s delegation that unless second-phase talks begin, the ceasefire will end, renewing the fighting, while Israel repeated its proposition for a 42-day ceasefire extension, but avoided discussion of ending the war.

In turn, a senior Palestinian official said negotiations have failed to advance beyond the first phase, accusing Israel of delaying talks and violating the agreement. "We will not release any hostage outside a comprehensive agreement," he added, rejecting what he called "blackmail tactics."