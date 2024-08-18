Blinken in Israel to push ceasefire efforts

Shafaq News/ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Sunday as part of Washington's intensified diplomatic efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza, aiming to end the 10-month-long Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

It is Blinken's tenth visit to the region since the Conflict erupted in October of the previous year. His visit follows the recent US proposals, developed in coordination with mediators Qatar and Egypt, which Washington believes could bridge the gaps between the warring parties.

US officials have expressed cautious optimism about the potential for a ceasefire agreement but have also acknowledged that significant challenges remain.

According to Reuters, Blinken is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials. The negotiations are taking place amid growing concerns of a broader regional escalation, especially after Iran threatened retaliation for the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau, in Tehran on July 31.

Washington has repeatedly warned Iran against pursuing any retaliatory actions against Israel. A US official emphasized that such actions could have "catastrophic" consequences, particularly for Iran.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy expressed their support for the ongoing ceasefire talks. They urged all parties to avoid "escalatory actions."

Negotiations on implementing the ceasefire are expected to continue throughout the week, with senior officials scheduled to reconvene in Cairo later this week in hopes of finalizing the agreement.

The Israeli negotiating team, on Saturday, expressed "cautious optimism" about reaching an agreement, according to a statement released by Netanyahu's office.