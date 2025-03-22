Israel vows fierce response after rocket fire from Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the military to respond forcefully after rockets were launched from Lebanon into northern Israel, holding the Lebanese government responsible for attacks from its territory.

Earlier on Saturday, Israel’s military said it had intercepted three rockets fired from Lebanon.

“We will not allow rocket fire from Lebanon on Galilee towns,” Katz declared, warning that any aggression from Lebanon would be met with a severe response. “Metula will be met with Beirut.”

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir called the attack a direct threat to national security. While stressing that Lebanon must uphold the ceasefire, he stated that Israel would take necessary measures to prevent further incidents.

⭕️ Following the rocket fire from Lebanon this morning, the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, conducted a situational assessment. The IDF will respond severely to the morning's attack. The State of Lebanon bears responsibility for upholding the agreement. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 22, 2025

Despite the escalation, Israel’s military command has not issued new directives for border communities, advising residents to remain vigilant and follow existing security guidelines.

In Lebanon, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with Defense Minister Maurice Slim to discuss security measures, asserting that decisions on war and peace should remain under state control. He cautioned against further border violence, warning of the risk of a wider conflict.

Salam also urged the United Nations to increase pressure on Israel to withdraw from disputed Lebanese territories, raising concerns over continued Israeli airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon despite a ceasefire in place since Nov. 27, 2024.