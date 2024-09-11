Israel faces delays in appointing Ambassador to Egypt with strained relations

Shafaq News/ Israel's appointment of a new ambassador to Egypt has been stalled due to "deliberate delays" by the Egyptian government, according to a report by i24NEWS.

The Israeli news outlet Kikar reported that former Israeli Ambassador Amira Oron ended her term and returned to Israel two weeks ago, however, her replacement, Ori Rothman, has yet to receive approval from Egypt to assume the post.

i24NEWS highlighted that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi "is currently not interested at all in meeting senior Israeli diplomats taking up their positions," noting that "the appointment is frozen until further notice."

The delay comes as Israel shifts its strategy toward Egypt. According to a report by Yedioth Ahronoth on Sunday, Israeli officials are now seeking greater US pressure on Egypt, which has rejected any Israeli presence along the Philadelphi corridor.

An Israeli official told Yedioth Ahronoth, "It’s time to acknowledge Egypt’s responsibility."

Since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, the relationship between Egypt and Israel has faced significant strain. Egypt has expressed concerns about the potential displacement of Gazans into Egypt, which could lead to a "rupture" in relations. The conflict has also led to heightened tensions, with Egypt condemning Israel's military response.

Despite these challenges, Egypt remains a mediator along with the United States and Qatar in the Israel-Hamas ceasefire efforts.

The ties had worsened after Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement regarding Israel's control over the Gaza-Egypt border in which he argued for a permanent Israeli presence on the Philadelphi Corridor to prevent Hamas from rearming.

Egypt, along with other Arab countries, criticized Netanyahu's remarks, viewing them as an attempt to obstruct ceasefire talks and escalate tensions in the region.