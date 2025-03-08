Israel considers new plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza

Shafaq News/ Israeli officials are considering a new strategy to facilitate the departure of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth revealed that Israel intends to use the Allenby (King Hussein) Bridge on the Israeli-Jordanian border as an alternative exit route, given that Egypt has refused to allow Palestinian transit through the Rafah crossing.

The cabinet is reportedly exploring an expansion of what it calls "voluntary migration", accelerating a process aligned with US President Donald Trump’s regional plan, the newspaper reported.

The initiative is a response to an alternative Egyptian-Arab proposal, which seeks to address the situation through other diplomatic means rather than mass relocation, the newspaper said. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed officials to develop measures allowing Palestinians to leave Gaza "under the guise of receiving humanitarian medical treatment."

Under the proposed Israeli plan, a specialized administration under the Ministry of Defense would oversee the process, working alongside other government bodies.

Israeli authorities are preparing to facilitate the daily departure of thousands of Palestinians through Ashdod Port or Ramon Airport, offering additional alternatives to border crossings.

A source cited by Yedioth Ahronoth confirmed that Egypt’s refusal to open Rafah has made the Israeli-Jordanian border the primary exit point. The anticipated Defense Ministry administration would coordinate efforts with the military, Shin Bet, and the police to manage the process efficiently while ensuring compliance with international regulations.