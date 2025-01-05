Israel claims interception of Houthi ballistic missile

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Israeli army claimed to have intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Yemen, shortly after warning sirens sounded across various areas of Israel.

"Following the activation of sirens in Talmei Elazar, south of Haifa, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted before it entered Israeli territory,” the army stated.

Simultaneously, Israeli media reported a massive explosion in central Israel.

Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis) have yet to comment on the incident.

On Friday, the Houthis announced two attacks on Israeli sites: a Palestine 2 ballistic missile targeting a power station east of Jaffa and a Yafa UAV striking a military site in the same area. They claimed both strikes were “successful.”

The Houthis have attacked Israel in "solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza" amid the Israeli war that began on October 7, 2023, which has claimed over 45,000 lives, mostly women and children. Experts note that the near-daily Houthi strikes have caused “significant disruption” to civilian life in Israel.

While Israel claims to intercept most missiles and drones launched from Yemen, a recent missile strike injured 16 people in Tel Aviv, according to the Israeli army and emergency services.