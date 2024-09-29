Israel claims assassination of Hezbollah leader Nabil Qawuq

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Israeli army announced the killing of Sheikh Nabil Qawuq, a member of Hezbollah's Central Council, in an airstrike targeting the Chiyah area of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

The army spokesperson stated, "Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked last night and eliminated Qawuq, the head of the Preventive Security Unit."

"Qawuq was considered close to the prominent leaders of Hezbollah and was directly involved in promoting plans against Israel in recent days," it added.

The army spokesperson affirmed that Qawuq joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and was a key expert in his field. The prominent leader previously served as deputy head of the Southern Region on behalf of the Executive Council, and as the head of the Southern Region and deputy chairman of the Executive Council.

Moreover, he clarified that Qawuq frequently appeared in the media on numerous occasions to represent Hezbollah before the Shia community and made statements addressing political, military, and strategic matters.

Hezbollah has not yet issued a statement denying or confirming the assassination.

On Saturday, the Lebanese Hezbollah mourned its Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, whose assassination was announced by Israel following an airstrike targeting the party's headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday.