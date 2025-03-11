Israel assassinates Hezbollah member, releases five Lebanese

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military announced on Tuesday the killing of Hassan Abbas Ezz Dine, the head of the air defense system in Hezbollah’s "Badr" unit, in an airstrike targeting his car in Deir Al-Zahrani, located in Nabatieh region of southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military described Ezz Dine as a key figure in Hezbollah’s air defense systems and noted that he had led efforts to rebuild the unit, which had been heavily targeted by Israeli airstrikes during the conflict. The military emphasized that the "Badr" unit was attempting to rearm itself with new weapons capable of posing a direct threat to Israeli aircraft, prompting the Israeli operation.

Moreover, the Israeli military announced that its air force targeted several Hezbollah fighters inside a site in the Froun area of southern Lebanon. Israel said its operations are part of ongoing efforts by the Israeli military to prevent threats posed by Hezbollah and other hostile elements in the region.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced on Tuesday the release of five Lebanese detainees held by Israel. According to Lebanese media sources, four of the Lebanese civilians who were freed have been received, while the fifth detainee is scheduled to be released on Wednesday.

Netanyahu’s office revealed that agreements were made to form working groups aimed at discussing the five points under Israeli control, as well as disputed areas between the two countries. Earlier on Tuesday, Axios reported, citing an American official, that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to begin negotiations to resolve disputes over their land borders.