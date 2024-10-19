Drone strike hits Israeli PM Netanyahu's home amid escalating Hezbollah attacks

Shafaq News/ A drone launched from Lebanon directly struck the house of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea, the Israeli government confirmed on Saturday. The drone incident, which has intensified concerns in Israel, occurred despite Israeli military helicopters actively pursuing the drone.

According to a statement from Netanyahu’s office, both the prime minister and his wife were not at home at the time of the explosion.

Israeli media outlet Walla reported that the drone detonated after evading military efforts to intercept it. However, the spokesperson for the Israeli army pointed out that three drones crossed into Israel in the past hour, coming from Lebanon. “Two drones were intercepted, while the third struck a building in Caesarea without causing any injuries.”

The incident has raised further alarm as tensions between Israel and Hezbollah continue to rise. Since October 7, Israeli authorities have imposed a media blackout on reports of casualties and damages, maintaining strict control over information.

The drone strike follows a series of provocative videos released by Hezbollah under the name "Hudhud" (Hoopoe), showcasing aerial reconnaissance of Israeli intelligence bases, command centers, and military sites in the Golan Heights and Haifa.

The Israeli war against Lebanon has taken a heavy toll, with nearly 2,420 people killed and over 11,000 wounded in Lebanon, including Hezbollah fighters, medics, children, and journalists.

Despite Israel's media restrictions, Hezbollah claims to have killed more than 50 Israeli soldiers and injured 500 others. These figures do not include additional casualties from military bases and barracks along the border.

Hezbollah has pledged to maintain its offensive in support of Palestinian resistance in Gaza and defense of Lebanon and its people.