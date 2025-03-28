Netanyahu: Israel won't tolerate fire from Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed on Friday that Israel will not allow any gunfire to be directed at its territory, "even intermittently."

Following Israeli airstrikes on southern Beirut and southern Lebanon, Netanyahu stated, “Anyone who has not yet realized the new reality in Lebanon received another example today of Israel’s determination,” referring to the recent airstrikes carried out by the Israeli military in Beirut.

He further asserted that Israel will continue to enforce a ceasefire "with force" and will target "any threat to the state, anywhere within Lebanon,” stressing that his government will ensure the safe return of all residents in the northern regions to their homes.

On Friday, the Israeli military conducted an airstrike on a target in southern Beirut, hitting a civilian building claiming it includes “infrastructure used by Hezbollah’s air unit (Unit 127) for storing drones.”

Earlier, the Israeli military had bombed villages in southern Lebanon after intercepting a missile launched from north Litani river located village, although Hezbollah denied responsibility for the attack.

Israel has vowed to retaliate strongly to protect its security, further undermining the fragile ceasefire agreement that ended a year-long war, which was an extension of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.