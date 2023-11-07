Israeli Prime Minister links Gaza ceasefire to release of abductees, warns of further military action

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted on Tuesday that a ceasefire in Gaza hinges on the release of all abductees.

Addressing the media, Netanyahu highlighted Israel's targeted operations against individuals involved in the October 7 attack, claiming they had reached unexpected locations, challenging Hamas's expectations.

Netanyahu also addressed the situation on the northern front, mentioning both defensive and offensive operations against Hezbollah targets. He cautioned Hezbollah against entering the conflict, stating that such a decision would be a grave error.

In a message to the international community, Netanyahu urged foreign ambassadors to join Israel in demanding the release of all kidnapped individuals. He emphasized, "There will be no ceasefire before the release of all the kidnapped," stressing the interconnectedness of Israel's struggle with broader global security concerns. He warned, "Our war is your war; if we do not win, you will be the next target."

The Israeli Prime Minister concluded that political efforts were underway to support the military, ensuring the continuation of military operations.