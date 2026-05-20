Iraqi trainers killed among ISIS fighters in Nigeria

Shafaq News- Abuja

Iraqi trainers fighting within ISIS were killed during joint Nigerian-American operations in northeastern Nigeria, Nigerian media outlets reported on Wednesday, citing military and intelligence sources.

The trainers were responsible for preparing and instructing ISIS members to carry out terrorist attacks, the sources noted, adding that they had been planning to leave the area within two days before the strikes killed them.

Recent airstrikes and ground operations in northeastern Nigeria resulted in the killing of 175 ISIS leaders and members.