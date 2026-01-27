Safe transfer of high-risk ISIS detainees to Iraq underway, US official says

Shafaq News- Washington/ Baghdad

The US National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) is working to identify the most high-profile ISIS detainees to ensure their safe transfer from Syria to Iraqi prisons and “face justice”, the center’s Director Joe Kent stated on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Kent thanked the Iraqi government for “strong partnership in this important mission”, noting that he recently visited Baghdad to support the operation.

Kent also said he met Iraqi intelligence and Counter Terrorism leaders, including National Security Adviser Qassim Al-Araji, to discuss “continued fight to defeat ISIS.”

“There is an urgent need to disarm Iran-backed militias,” Kent added, noting that under US President Donald Trump, Washington is committed to working closely with Iraqi partners “to advance this cause, support regional stability, and eliminate the threat of ISIS once and for all.”

Earlier, the United States Central Command confirmed that US forces transferred 150 ISIS detainees from a detention facility in Hasakah province to Iraq to prevent potential escapes, with hundreds more expected to cross in the coming period.

Popular Mobilization Forces chief Faleh Al-Fayyad said Iraq has prepared fortified detention facilities in the south to receive up to 7,000 ISIS detainees, while the Iraqi government has put in place a “unified” security mechanism to manage the transfer.