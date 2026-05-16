Trump confirms elimination of ISIS second-in-command in Nigeria

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump revealed on Saturday that Abu Bilal al-Minuki, described as ISIS’s second-in-command, was killed in an operation carried out “meticulously” by American forces, in cooperation with the Nigerian government.

“Al-Minuki thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, noting that he will no longer terrorize the people of Africa or help plan operations targeting Americans.

“With his removal, ISIS’s global operation is greatly diminished,” he added.

Earlier this year, the United States deployed about 100 military personnel to northern Nigeria to provide training, intelligence sharing, and technical support to local forces, as attacks by armed groups such as Boko Haram and ISIS-linked factions have surged.