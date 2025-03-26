US-Somali coordinated airstrikes target ISIS in Puntland

Shafaq News/ The Somali government and the US military announced on Wednesday that they had conducted airstrikes against ISIS targets in the Puntland region of northern Somalia.

Both sides clarified that the coordinated operation, led by the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) in collaboration with the federal government, targeted "known hideouts of the group's terrorists" based in the Golis Mountains of the semi-autonomous Puntland region in northern Somalia.

A brief statement indicated that the strikes took place on Tuesday night, with preliminary reports suggesting the "killing of several ISIS fighters" while no civilian casualties were reported.

The statement also noted that the airstrikes are part of a broader "counterterrorism" operation currently being carried out by local forces in the Alamaskad Mountains.

AFRICOM later confirmed the airstrikes, stating that several ISIS members were killed without harm to any civilians.

The US military also stressed that the terrorist group "has demonstrated its intent and ability to target the United States and its partner forces," adding that "the group's malicious efforts pose a threat to US security interests."

Puntland authorities had previously launched an attack against ISIS in December 2024, with US support.

In February, the Puntland government announced that US airstrikes on the Golis Mountains had resulted in the deaths of "key leaders" within ISIS.