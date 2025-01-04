US airstrike targets ISIS in Somalia as part of “battle against terrorism”

Shafaq News/ The United States carried out an airstrike targeting ISIS in Somalia's Bari region, an official from Puntland, an autonomous state in northeastern Somalia, confirmed on Saturday.

The attack comes amid Puntland's commitment to continuing the fight against “terrorist groups” with the support of the international community.

Mahmoud Mohamed Ahmed, spokesperson for Puntland's counter-terrorism forces, emphasized that the US had taken “a crucial step in supporting Puntland's fight against terrorism,” adding, "We thank the US for its continued support in our battle against terrorism, which has helped avert many threats."

The United States has not yet commented on the airstrike.

The incident comes days after an ISIS attack on Darjali village in the Bari region, which resulted in the deaths of more than 20 people, including soldiers and civilians.

In response, the Puntland Security Force (PSF), together with the US Air Force, carried out a joint operation on Tuesday targeting ISIS positions in the Cal Miskaad mountains. The operation reportedly led to the death of all ISIS militants responsible for the earlier attack, along with the seizure of their weapons.

Notably, the group was officially recognized as the Somali branch of the Islamic State in 2017, operating from the mountainous regions of Puntland. For years, it was seen as a minor security threat in the Horn of Africa country compared to al-Shabaab, which dominates much of southern Somalia.

However, in recent years, the Somali branch has strengthened its position as a key part of the global jihadist network, with its leader, Abdulqadir Mumin, being identified by some media outlets as the group’s global leader.

Security analysts note that the Islamic State in Somalia has gained power due to an influx of foreign fighters and increased revenue from extorting local businesses, effectively becoming the group’s “nerve center” in Africa.